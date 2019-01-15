Driver Runs Down Three People In Northeast Portland

Portland, Ore. — Video posted to YouTube shows a driver of a pickup truck hitting two of three people running away on a sidewalk.

The incident happened January 10th at 4:52pm outside a home near 152nd and NE Beech Court, next to Wilkes Park.

The homeowner who captured the video says it has been turned over to Portland Police.

Portland Police tell KXL that they are aware of the situation but none of the involved parties have come forward. The video was distributed to officers during roll-call.

This is a developing story.