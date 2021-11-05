Driver Rescued After Crashing Into Clackamas River

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A person drove their car off an embankment into the Clackamas River just after midnight early Friday morning.
The vehicle’s bumper got snagged on a log in the river. Clackamas Fire’s Swift Water Rescue Team used their new boat to rescue the driver.
They were taken by boat to an ambulance. There’s no word on injuries.
“We do also find ourselves responding to emergencies this time of year. It could be maybe a car accident; car ends up in the water. You never can imagine the situation that’ll bring us to the water, so we have to be prepared year-round,” said Izak Hamilton with Clackamas Fire.