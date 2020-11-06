Driver Rescued After Being Trapped In Car Crash Down A Hill For Five Hours
Forest Grove, Ore. – At 6:23 this morning, Forest Grove Firefighters were dispatched to an unknown injury crash on Highway 6 (Wilson River Highway) near Milepost 40. It was reported that ODOT and Portland General Electric were on scene of a previously reported downed tree that also knocked down power lines. After they had cleared some of the tree debris and deemed the power lines safe, they discovered a heavily damaged truck down an embankment at the waters edge of Gales Creek. They didn’t notice signs of any occupants in the vehicle.
Firefighters arrived, made access down to the vehicle with a rope system and discovered the driver was still in the vehicle and conscious. Equipment was then brought down to the vehicle and firefighters began to extricate the driver from the vehicle. It took firefighters approximately an hour to remove the driver from the heavily damaged vehicle that was positioned on its side against a tree. The driver was then brought up to the roadway using a rescue rope system where they were transferred to an awaiting ambulance and transported to a trauma hospital with potential serious injuries. The highway was closed for several hours and at time of release has slight delays while PGE restores power.
The location of the crash is in Rural Washington County with no nearby houses to hear the crash at that time of night. The power outage occurred around 3am, it is believed the crash caused the downed tree and power lines. The driver is believed to have been in the vehicle for an estimated 5 hours before being rescued by firefighters.
As weather conditions have began to change with increased rains, it is really important to use caution when driving on area roadways, especially after sundown.
Forest Grove Fire was assisted on scene by Banks Fire District, Metro West Ambulance and Washington County Sheriffs Office.