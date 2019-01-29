Driver Pulls Gun After Crash

Portland, Or. – The driver of a GMC has been arrested and accused of pointing a gun at another driver after the two were involved in a collision. Portland Police say it happened Monday afternoon near SE Division and SE 8th Avenue. They say when they arrived at the scene, the driver of the GMC rammed the other car and drove off.

Police stopped the GMC at the East end of the Ross Island Bridge. They arrested 34 year old Kelly Pyatt and seized a gun they found in the car. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, driving under the influence, reckless endangering, reckless driving, menacing and failing to perform the duties of a driver.