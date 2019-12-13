Driver Of Tour Bus Dies After Hitting School Bus
QUINCY, Wash. (AP) – The driver of a tour bus has died after hitting a stopped school bus on a rural road in central Washington state.
The Washington State Patrol says some children on the school bus also suffered minor injuries in Friday’s crash near the town of Quincy.
The school bus belonged to the Quincy School District.
All the students on the bus were taken to Quincy Valley Hospital to be reunited with family.
The identity of the tour bus driver has not been released.