Driver Of Car That Plunged Into Willamette River Identified
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have identified a woman who died after the car she was driving plunged into the Willamette River north of Keizer last week.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the lone occupant of the car was 56-year-old Jeanie Sandall of Dayton.
Witnesses reported that Dayton’s car entered the river on March 4.
The car was quickly submerged and authorities did not find it underwater until the following day.
Sandall’s identity was released Tuesday.