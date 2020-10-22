      Weather Alert

Driver Killed, Man Charged In Wrong-Way I-84 Crash

Oct 22, 2020 @ 4:47pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was killed when they were hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 eastbound near the Halsey/Gateway exit just before 4:00 on Thursday morning.

Firefighters attempted efforts to save the victim’s life.  They have not been identified.

Police say 28 year-old Brian Paul Gardner was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes around a curve that was tough for oncoming drivers to see him.  Gardner is charged with Manslaughter II, Reckless Driving and DUII.

Brian Paul Gardner, 28.

The freeway was shut down for nearly five hours as the Major Crash Team investigated the 44th traffic fatality in the city this year.

