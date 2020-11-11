Driver Killed After Crashing On Hwy. 26 In Rural Washington County
TIMBER, Ore. — A driver was killed when they collided with two other vehicles on Highway 26 near Timber Road just east of the Washington County line on Tuesday afternoon.
Oregon State Police say a man from Portland was driving westbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic just before 2:00pm. He has not yet been identified. Both directions of the highway were closed for nearly four hours.
Paramedics transported one of the other drivers to the hospital.
Listener Jim called FM News 101 KXL saying he was stuck in the back-up and saw the crashed vehicle had rolled and caught fire. The wreckage was still smoldering. After waiting a half hour, he turned around and took a detour through Vernonia and says many other drivers were also turning around on the highway to get out of the traffic jam.