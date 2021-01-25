      Weather Alert

UPDATE: One Dead After Driver Hits At Least 5 People In Southeast Portland

Jan 25, 2021 @ 3:40pm

UPDATE: According to Portland police, one of the pedestrians struck during this incident has died at an area hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say multiple people and vehicles were struck by a motorist in Southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue said on Twitter Monday afternoon that pedestrians were struck by a car and that one person had an injury considered to be critical.

Authorities say between four and five other people suffered non-critical injuries.

Portland Police say calls began coming in around 1 p.m. that a car had hit pedestrians along some 20 blocks on Southeast Stark Street.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

