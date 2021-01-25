UPDATE: One Dead After Driver Hits At Least 5 People In Southeast Portland
UPDATE: According to Portland police, one of the pedestrians struck during this incident has died at an area hospital.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say multiple people and vehicles were struck by a motorist in Southeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue said on Twitter Monday afternoon that pedestrians were struck by a car and that one person had an injury considered to be critical.
Authorities say between four and five other people suffered non-critical injuries.
Portland Police say calls began coming in around 1 p.m. that a car had hit pedestrians along some 20 blocks on Southeast Stark Street.
Police say the incident is under investigation.
No further information was immediately released.