Driver Flees Crash; Leaves Behind Passenger In Critical Condition
Gresham, Ore. – The search is on for a driver who ran away from a high speed rollover crash in Gresham’s Rockwood Neighborhood, leaving behind a passenger in critical condition. Pat McAbery with Gresham Fire says it appears the car hit a fire hydrant, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest up against an office building near Southeast 182nd and Yamhill around 9:30pm last night.
The force of the crash tore out the engine and transmission, and the vehicle caught fire, but crews doused the flames before they could spread.
The passenger was rushed to the hospital, and right now there is no description of the driver who fled the scene. Call police if you know anything. We’ve reached out to Gresham Police for more info.
Photos courtesy of News Partner KGW and Gresham Fire