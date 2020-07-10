      Weather Alert

Driver Fires Gunshots At Downtown Portland Protest

Jul 10, 2020 @ 6:00am
PORTLAND, Ore. — An altercation between a driver and protesters in downtown Portland early Thursday morning ended in gunfire.

A vehicle turned onto Southwest Main Street near the Multnomah County Justice Center and attempted to turn around going the wrong direction.

Protesters surrounded the vehicle and the driver fired shots into the air as they drove away.  Nobody was wounded.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle or any evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 823-3333.

