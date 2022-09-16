Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger

Credit: MGN

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger.

A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night. He has not yet been identified.

18-year-old Ethan Clonts of Ridgefield lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail and sign post. Investigators say he was speeding and that drugs or alcohol were involved.