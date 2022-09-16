KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger

September 16, 2022 9:26AM PDT
Share
Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger
Credit: MGN

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger.

A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night.  He has not yet been identified.

18-year-old Ethan Clonts of Ridgefield lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail and sign post.  Investigators say he was speeding and that drugs or alcohol were involved.

More about:
Ethan Clonts
Interstate 205
la center
Ridgefield
traffic fatality
Vancouver
vehicular homicide

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Shooter Arrested In Road Rage Killing In Polk County
3

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
4

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
5

Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County