Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger

Jan 18, 2022 @ 2:09pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — The driver of a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Southwest Portland who hit a semi truck head-on on Monday morning is facing charges.

Police say they got calls of a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes near the on-ramp at South Harbor Drive in downtown just before 3:00.  The driver made it three miles before colliding with the semi near Terwilliger Blvd.

23-year-old Sequoia Wheeler of Idaho was behind the wheel.  He and a passenger were pinned inside the wreckage.

The truck driver was not injured.

The freeway was shut down for several hours.

