Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The driver of a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Southwest Portland who hit a semi truck head-on on Monday morning is facing charges.
Police say they got calls of a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes near the on-ramp at South Harbor Drive in downtown just before 3:00. The driver made it three miles before colliding with the semi near Terwilliger Blvd.
23-year-old Sequoia Wheeler of Idaho was behind the wheel. He and a passenger were pinned inside the wreckage.
The truck driver was not injured.
The freeway was shut down for several hours.