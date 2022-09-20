Driver Faces Charges In Fatal Crash In Yamhill County

Credit: MGN

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash this past weekend.

Police say 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio of Salem drifted onto the shoulder of Highway 221 around 11:15 on Saturday morning, slid across the southbound lanes and hit several trees.

Brando Segundo De Jesus, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died. 25-year-old Amador Alvaro and 20-year-old Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua, both from Salem, were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

Antonio faces charges of DUII, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering, coercion, two counts of Assault III and Manslaughter 2. Investigators say his blood-alcohol level was .13% four hours after the crash.