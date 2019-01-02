Driver Dies In T-Bone Crash In Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Or. – A man was killed in Hillsboro this morning when his BMW was t-boned by a Buick. The driver of the Buick was hospitalized and he is expected to survive his injuries. Sgt. Eric Bunday with Hillsboro Police says the accident happened at the intersection of NE Century Boulevard and Walbridge Drive. He says that intersection is South of Intel’s campus and is regulated by a stop sign.

The accident has closed the road as police investigate. Bunday says its too early to say if speed played a factor.