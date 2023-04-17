Driver Dies In Single Vehicle Crash In Northeast Portland

Portland, Ore. — A driver has died today in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland. On April 16th, at 10:47 a.m., officers from the North Precinct were dispatched to the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard on the report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle crash and the driver who had died at the scene.

The Major Crash Team (MCT) has responded to the scene and is taking control of the investigation. Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 47th Avenue while investigators process the scene and collect evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at [email protected] and reference case number 23-98227.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.