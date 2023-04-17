KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Driver Dies In Single Vehicle Crash In Northeast Portland

April 16, 2023 6:45PM PDT
Share
Driver Dies In Single Vehicle Crash In Northeast Portland
Credit: MGN

Portland, Ore. — A driver has died today in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland. On April 16th, at 10:47 a.m., officers from the North Precinct were dispatched to the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard on the report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle crash and the driver who had died at the scene.

The Major Crash Team (MCT) has responded to the scene and is taking control of the investigation. Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 47th Avenue while investigators process the scene and collect evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at [email protected] and reference case number 23-98227.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Popular Posts

1

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens
2

Minneapolis To Pay $8.9 Million Over Chauvin's Actions Before Floyd
3

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution
4

US Retail Sales Fall 1% Amid High Inflation, Rising Rates
5

Accused Killer Is The Latest Example Of Media Shilling For Politics