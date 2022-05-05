      Weather Alert

Driver Dies After Crashing During Police Pursuit In Oregon City

May 5, 2022 @ 11:42am
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A suspect being chased by police died after crashing their vehicle early Wednesday morning.

An officer tried to pull over the driver for speeding on Highway 213 at Beavercreek Road just after midnight.  The driver kept going and pulled in to the Fred Meyer parking lot on Molalla Avenue, driving through slowly before accelerating and fleeing onto Gaffney Lane.

They didn’t make it around the corner at Berta Drive and went airborne, crashing into a fence and shed.

The person behind the wheel has not yet been identified.

