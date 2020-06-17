Driver Cited For Serious Injury Crash In East Multnomah County
CORBETT, Ore. — Several people were injured when two cars collided on East Bell Road near the Historic Columbia River Highway in the Springdale community around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles was cited on several charges.
Witnesses says the driver was speeding when he went into the oncoming lane, swerved to miss a vehicle and then overcorrected, crashing into another vehicle. One passenger was ejected from the wreckage.
The driver was not injured. Two passengers were taken to the hospital with head injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.
21-year-old Jonathan Hutu is charged with three counts of Assault IV, four counts of Reckless Endangering of Another Person, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief II.
This was the third major crash in three days that the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has responded to. They remind drivers to slow down.