Driver Arrested On DUII Charges After Two Women Were Struck & Killed on I-5
Police say 25 year old Michael Hanson of Portland was arrested after they determined he was allegedly driving impaired when he struck and killed two pedestrians on I-5 Saturday morning.
Early investigation shows that the two pedestrians who were both women had been in an SUV that broke down, on the freeway’s right shoulder.
Another car had stopped in the center of the freeway split between I-5 and southbound i-405 to assist them.
According to police the women were crossing traffic lanes to reach the other car when they were struck by the sedan being driven by Michael Hanson who was driving southbound.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.