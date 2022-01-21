      Weather Alert

Driver Arrested In Fatal Hit & Run Crash On McLoughlin Blvd.

Jan 21, 2022 @ 11:30am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing several charges in a crash that took one person’s life and seriously injured another late Thursday night.

Two cars collided at Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Holgate just after 11:30pm.  Witnesses reported that several people in one of the cars ran away from the scene.

Three people were detained and 22-year-old Ayzaiah Walker was arrested for Manslaughter, Assault, DUII and Reckless Driving.

The victims in the crash have not yet been identified.

While police were investigating, another person drove past the closure and nearly hit an officer.  That person was arrested for driving impaired.

TAGS
Ayzaiah Walker hit and run Holgate Blvd. McLoughlin Boulevard SE Portland traffic fatality
Popular Posts
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Oregon Health Authority Holds Public Hearing On Mask Mandate
Tsunami Advisory Canceled For Oregon Coast
Washington Man Charged With Murder After Police Chase
Connect With Us Listen To Us On