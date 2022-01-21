Driver Arrested In Fatal Hit & Run Crash On McLoughlin Blvd.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing several charges in a crash that took one person’s life and seriously injured another late Thursday night.
Two cars collided at Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Holgate just after 11:30pm. Witnesses reported that several people in one of the cars ran away from the scene.
Three people were detained and 22-year-old Ayzaiah Walker was arrested for Manslaughter, Assault, DUII and Reckless Driving.
The victims in the crash have not yet been identified.
While police were investigating, another person drove past the closure and nearly hit an officer. That person was arrested for driving impaired.