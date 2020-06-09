Driver Arrested For Deadly Hit & Run On Barbur Blvd.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested the driver who they say took off after hitting a pedestrian in Southwest Portland late on the evening of June 4th. The victim was struck on Barbur Boulevard at Capitol Hill Road just after 11:00pm.
The victim is identified as 51-year-old Miro “Nik” Brankovich.
Officers found the driver and vehicle associated with the crash on Saturday. 30-year-old Steven Killeen is charged with manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
This was the 18th fatal crash in Portland this year.