Driver Arrested For Deadly Hit & Run On Barbur Blvd.

Jun 9, 2020 @ 4:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested the driver who they say took off after hitting a pedestrian in Southwest Portland late on the evening of June 4th.  The victim was struck on Barbur Boulevard at Capitol Hill Road just after 11:00pm.

The victim is identified as 51-year-old Miro “Nik” Brankovich.

Officers found the driver and vehicle associated with the crash on Saturday.  30-year-old Steven Killeen is charged with manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

This was the 18th fatal crash in Portland this year.

