Driver Arrested For Critically Injuring Woman In SW Portland Hit & Run

PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly woman visiting her husband at St. Vincent Medical Center was critically injured when she was hit by a car on Thursday night.
Washington County Sherriff’s deputies say Diana Petty, 72, was crossing Southwest Barnes Road when she was hit by the driver of a vehicle who ran a red light around 7:20pm and left the scene.
“There is a witness who had dash cam of the incident, so deputies are following up on significant leads trying to contact the driver,” said Sgt. Danny DiPietro of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
24-year-old Tyler Fetterhoff of Beaverton was arrested on Friday afternoon. He’s facing charges of assault in the second degree, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver, and reckless driving.
Investigators say the vehicle he was suspected to have driven was found parked in a neighborhood near the crash scene.