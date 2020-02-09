Driver Arrested For Crashing & Pulling Gun on Witnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say a man pulled a gun and threatened them after crashing into a parked car in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
The suspect’s vehicle landed on the hood of another car in a parking lot near 92nd and Foster just after 2:00. He was trying to take off when witnesses stepped in.
The man ran away onto a pedestrian path and was challenged by officers at Southeast 96th and Harold Street. He would not comply until a K9 was deployed.
22 year-old Shabar Johnson was arrested and the gun was seized.
Johnson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and menacing. The investigation is continuing to see if other charges are appropriate.