      Weather Alert

Driver Arrested For Crashing & Pulling Gun on Witnesses

Feb 9, 2020 @ 2:59pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say a man pulled a gun and threatened them after crashing into a parked car in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

The suspect’s vehicle landed on the hood of another car in a parking lot near 92nd and Foster just after 2:00.  He was trying to take off when witnesses stepped in.

The man ran away onto a pedestrian path and was challenged by officers at Southeast 96th and Harold Street.  He would not comply until a K9 was deployed.

22 year-old Shabar Johnson was arrested and the gun was seized.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Johnson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and menacing.  The investigation is continuing to see if other charges are appropriate.

TAGS
Portland Shabar Johnson Shooting
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport