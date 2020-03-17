Driver Arrested After Pedestrian Struck And Killed On SW Barbur
Portland, Or. – A pedestrian was struck and killed on SW Barbur Boulevard early today. The driver, 30 year old Ivan Cam stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Cam was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and manslaughter.
The name of the pedestrian won’t be released until family members are notified. The accident happened at 12:40 a.m. at SW Barbur and SW Parkhill Drive.
Anyone has any information related to this crash should contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.