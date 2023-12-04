Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop And Crashing Through Garage In Washington County

Washington County, Ore – On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 1:14 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black 2008 Dodge Charger. The decision to pull over was prompted by the absence of a front license plate and an expired vehicle registration. However, instead of complying, the driver chose to evade the deputy in the Dodge Charger. Notably, the deputy did not pursue the fleeing vehicle.

Merely one minute later, a vigilant witness dialed 911 to report that the same Dodge Charger had crashed through an unoccupied shared garage building at the West on Murray Apartments, situated near the intersection of SW Murray Blvd. and SW Walker Rd.

Subsequent to the collision, the driver abandoned the crash scene on foot. Law enforcement officers swiftly surrounded the area, deploying a K9 team to assist in the search. By just after 1:30 a.m., deputies successfully located and apprehended the driver within the apartment complex.

The arrested individual is identified as 21-year-old Joseph Kinoa Ta’afulisia of Seattle. Deputies charged Ta’afulisia with felony attempting to elude police, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged (hit and run), and a warrant from the Department of Corrections in Washington.