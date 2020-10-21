      Weather Alert

Drive-Thru Flu Shots Across Clackamas County

Oct 21, 2020 @ 10:46am

OREGON CITY, Ore– Clackamas County is introducing limited drive-thru free flu shot clinics.  The first one will be at Clackamas High School this afternoon from 3:30 to 6:30.  Patients need to wear a mask.  Keep pets at home.  Free limited COVID-19 testing is available too.

Oct 22 Molalla High school 3;30 to 6:30

Oct 28 Clackamas Town Center 2;30 to 5:30

Nov4  Canby Fairgrounds 3:30 to 6:30

Nov 18 Canby Fairgrounds 3:30 to 6:30

Dec 2 Boring Fire Station Hwy 212 3:00 to 6:00

Dec 9 Boring Fire Station Hwy 212 3:00 to 6:00

 

