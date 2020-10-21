Drive-Thru Flu Shots Across Clackamas County
OREGON CITY, Ore– Clackamas County is introducing limited drive-thru free flu shot clinics. The first one will be at Clackamas High School this afternoon from 3:30 to 6:30. Patients need to wear a mask. Keep pets at home. Free limited COVID-19 testing is available too.
Oct 22 Molalla High school 3;30 to 6:30
Oct 28 Clackamas Town Center 2;30 to 5:30
Nov4 Canby Fairgrounds 3:30 to 6:30
Nov 18 Canby Fairgrounds 3:30 to 6:30
Dec 2 Boring Fire Station Hwy 212 3:00 to 6:00
Dec 9 Boring Fire Station Hwy 212 3:00 to 6:00