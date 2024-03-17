Drive-By Shooting Leaves Two Injured In Lloyd District

Portland, Ore. — Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Lloyd District neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 1:12 a.m. on March 17, 2024, North Precinct officers responded to a shooting report outside a bar located in the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered one male victim at the scene. They later learned that another male victim had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim at the scene was subsequently taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both victims are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have fired from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made, and there is no available suspect description.

The incident is currently under investigation. Individuals with information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the authorities via email at [email protected], addressing ECST and referencing case number 24-65385.