Dreaming of Your Own Business? Take the Plunge!

Jerry Crane has been a caterer for a quarter of a century. He didn’t know that he’d get into the business, but when he moved here from Georgia and met his future wife they went on a date and hated the food. He talked to one of the owners, who convinced him to start his own food business. That Food Guy Catering Service got it’s start and has been thriving for a quarter of a century. They have breakfast, lunch, dinner and picnic menus! We talked to Jerry and you can hear that here: