Dr. Maxine Dexter Appointed To Replace Late Representative Mitch Greenlick In State House
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah And Washington County Commissioners have appointed Dr. Maxine Dexter to represent Oregon House District 33.
She takes over Representative Mitch Greenlick’s term, after the longtime state house member died in May.
Dr. Dexter is a physician at Kaiser Permanente and is the first woman to ever chair the Northwest Permanente Board of Directors.