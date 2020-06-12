Dr. Maxine Dexter Appointed To Replace Late Representative Mitch Greenlick In State House

      Breaking News
Jun 12, 2020 @ 4:35pm
PORTLAND, Ore.  – Multnomah And Washington County Commissioners have appointed Dr. Maxine Dexter to represent Oregon House District 33.

She takes over Representative Mitch Greenlick’s term, after the longtime state house member died in May.

Dr. Dexter is a physician at Kaiser Permanente and is the first woman to ever chair the Northwest Permanente Board of Directors.

 

 

