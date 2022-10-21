Dr. Ivan Misner Says Small Talk Can Lead To Big Things

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dr. Ivan Misner spent some time this week talking with KXL’s Brett Reckamp about the art of small talk.

Dr. Misner says if people will just use their 2 ears and not their one mouth and take the time to find overlapping interests it can be incredibly beneficial. He talks about how people who know nothing about each other discover they have something in common and bond over that. Before long, their relationship begins to grow and deepen and they can earn trust and eventually do business together.

Dr. Misner is an accomplished author and keynote speaker. He is also the founder of the world’s largest business networking organization BNI.

You can listen below: