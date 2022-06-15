      Weather Alert
Dr. Fauci Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Jun 15, 2022 @ 12:32pm

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) –  Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

That’s all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

He tested positive using a rapid antigen test.

He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.

