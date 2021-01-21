Dozens Testified In Washington On A Bill That Would Move The State To “Phase 2”
The message was clear at a legislative hearing today in Olympia: allow restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues to partially reopen.
There were hundreds of people who signed up to testify in favor of the bill. The bill says the entire state would go to “Phase 2” of a lockdown plan, meaning some businesses closed because of COVID could open.
The bill also has the support of Senate Republican Leader John Braun who is the sponsor of the bipartisan legislation.