Dozens Of Students Out Sick At Three Vancouver Schools
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Dozens of students are out sick at three Vancouver Public Schools elementary schools, prompting cleaning, disinfecting and a letter to parents warning them of stomach flu symptoms.
The Columbian reports at Harry S. Truman Elementary School, 72 of the school’s approximately 520 students were out Wednesday, 61 on Tuesday and 82 Monday.
District spokeswoman Pat Nuzzo says students have fever, coughing and flu-like symptoms.
Some students also had vomiting and diarrhea.
District staff are advising that parents keep ill children at home until they’re well for a full 24 hours, and that everyone washes hands.
Two other schools have had large numbers of students out sick.