Dozens of Neglected Horses Seized in King County

Dec 9, 2019 @ 10:40am

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) – Dozens of neglected horses living in a muddy field without shelter were rescued during a King County Sheriff sting operation in Enumclaw, Washington.

KIRO reports that detectives have an arrest warrant for a woman they said is notorious for hoarding horses and neglecting them. The woman runs a nonprofit horse rescue.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant Saturday and ordered the removal of a large herd of horses that were infected, struggled to walk in deep mud and struggled to stand, falling.

