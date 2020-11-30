Dozens Of Gunshots Fired On Southeast 136th Avenue
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of gunshots were fired at Southeast 136th and Center Street early Monday morning, striking a home and vehicle.
A man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, but police have not said if he was the victim.
This was the 85th shooting of November in Portland. There have been nearly 800 shootings since January. Both numbers are more than double from last year.
The city tracks statistics on gun violence available here.