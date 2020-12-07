Dozens of Bullets Fired In Eight Weekend Shots Fired Incidents
Spent bullets littering the street at NE 6th & Morgan
PORTLAND, Ore. — The gunfire in Portland didn’t slow down at all over the weekend as dozens of bullets were fired in residential neighborhoods. There were at least eight incidents between Saturday and Monday morning.
Three shots fired calls came in right around 1:45 on Saturday morning at Northeast 15th & Dekum, NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard & Lombard, and North Albina Avenue & Rosa Parks Way.
There were three more over the course of Sunday: near Southeast 170th and Division just after 2:00am, North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street around 1:15pm, and Southeast 136th Avenue north of Powell Blvd. around 9:00pm.
This was at least the third shooting on Southeast 136th Avenue and the second at North Columbia and Bank in less than a week.
Related | Police Say Man Found Dead In North Portland Was Murdered
Related | Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Shootings On Southeast 136th Avenue
There were two more shots fired incidents on Monday morning. More than 80 shell casings were found at Northeast 6th and Morgan just after 12:30. Over 50 bullets hit a home. The other happened on East Burnside near 131st Place just after 1:00am.
Amazingly in all of this gunfire, there were no reports of injuries.