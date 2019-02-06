Dozens of Animals Seized From Rescue Facility

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say dozens of neglected animals were seized from a property on Puget Island in the Columbia River.

The Daily News reports deputies and animal control agents seized about 65 neglected animals Monday, according to the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the agency in January received videos and photos from potential adopters who witnessed animals in poor conditions at the Angel Wings Animal Rescue.

Cats, dogs, chickens, goats and two horses were taken from the 20-acre property on State Route 409.

The sheriff’s office says many of the animals were skinny and appeared to have been neglected. Veterinarians checked all of the animals on the scene.

The animals were taken into protective custody by the Cowlitz Humane Society.

The Prosecutor’s Office is involved in the investigation.

The rescue couldn’t be reached for comment.

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com