Dozens Hit By ATM Skimmer In Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County, Washington – An update on a story about stolen debit card information in Cowlitz County. We’ve now learned that 82 people have been affected. Tammy Breece believes she’s part of the group that was ripped off. She tells KGW her $ 750 dollar balance on one of her pre-loaded credit cards was down to just three bucks before she could spend any of it. Police believe the criminals got the information using skimmers, which can be connected to ATM slots. Then, they use the real debit information to make fake cards, and use those fake cards to steal the real money out of accounts.