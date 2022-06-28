      Weather Alert

Dozen Arrested, Stolen Cars & Drugs Recovered In East County Enforcement

Jun 28, 2022 @ 3:22pm

GRESHAM, Ore. — An enforcement mission in east Multnomah County in response to a dramatic rise in violent crimes led to 57 traffic stops.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police focused on problem areas of east of 162nd Avenue to reduce reckless and impaired driving, locate and recover stolen vehicles.

12 people were arrested, two stolen vehicles were recovered, drugs and paraphernalia were seized on Sunday night.  Charges include reckless driving, attempted assault of a police officer, possession and distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl), DUII and various warrants.

Since April, there have been 173 traffic stops, 45 arrests, and 9 recovered stolen vehicles during these missions by targeting hot spots known for gun violence and traffic-related fatalities.

