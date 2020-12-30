      Weather Alert

Downtown Leavenworth, Washington Evacuated Tuesday Night

Dec 30, 2020 @ 9:03am

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) – The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office ordered downtown Leavenworth evacuated Tuesday night after a male caller told a 911 dispatcher that he had placed an explosive device in a garbage can.

At 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the area was safe.

They said downtown Leavenworth was searched and cleared by a bomb team and FBI K9 team.

The unidentified caller made the threat shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, prompting officials to mount a massive search for the device the caller said was placed in a trash receptacle located on Front Street.

Officers escorted people out of the area, the sheriff’s office said.

TAGS
bomb threat Evacuation Leavenworth Washington
Popular Posts
Chia Seeds Wash Ashore On Oregon Coast
Police investigating 4 shootings in Portland overnight, including 15 year old girl shot, convenience store employee shot at
Union Gospel Mission Changes Christmas Plan for Homeless
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of early morning Christmas Fires in NW Portland
Man arrested in Portland following several random attacks with baseball bat