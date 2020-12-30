Downtown Leavenworth, Washington Evacuated Tuesday Night
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) – The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office ordered downtown Leavenworth evacuated Tuesday night after a male caller told a 911 dispatcher that he had placed an explosive device in a garbage can.
At 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the area was safe.
They said downtown Leavenworth was searched and cleared by a bomb team and FBI K9 team.
The unidentified caller made the threat shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, prompting officials to mount a massive search for the device the caller said was placed in a trash receptacle located on Front Street.
Officers escorted people out of the area, the sheriff’s office said.