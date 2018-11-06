Download Your Ballot & Postmark!

Today is it.

You’ve gotta get your ballot in to be counted.

Didn’t get your ballot in Washington? Go online and download one right away, click on “need a replacement”, fill it in and sign it.

Now you either need to wait in line at the post office to get it post marked, or carry it directly to a drop site. Clark County Elections lists the drop sites and all the other info you need.

BTW, when it comes to ballot returns so far, Clark County is leading Washington state > 73%!!!! Congrats!

Happy voting!