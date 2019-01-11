Portland Ore – Former University of Oregon lineman Doug Brenner says workouts under former head coach Willie Taggart were irresponsible and meant to break players’ will as opposed to helping them improve as football players. Brenner is suing the University of Oregon, the NCAA, Taggart and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde because of the intense workouts, one of which sent three players, including Brenner, to the hospital in 2017. The workouts, Brenner said, began immediately after Taggart took over for fired head coach Mark Helfrich. The Ducks were coming off a disappointing 4-8 season, and Brenner said there was an immense amount of pressure to have a strong 2017 season.