Double Tree Hotel Fires 2 Employees For Mistreating A Guest

Two employees at a Portland DoubleTree hotel who kicked out a black guest have been fired.

The hotel made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday, saying the actions of the employees “were inconsistent with our standards and values.” The employees were previously placed on leave. Massey said the employee called him a “safety threat” and accused him of trespassing. A Portland police officer came to the hotel and Massey left.

When the DoubleTree posted a public apology on Twitter, Massey and his legal team released a statement in response, calling the apology a “public relations gesture.” They still want answers to the following questions:

1. As the video [a video that was posted on Instagram has since been taken down] shows, the incident took place in a quiet corner of the hotel lobby which was open to the public. At the time, Mr. Massey was returning a personal phone call from his mother who lives on the East Coast. Why was Mr. Massey approached by security?

2. The security guard told Mr. Massey that he was a “threat to security,” a statement echoed by the hotel chain’s press release which states, “Safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority.” Please explain in detail in what manner Mr. Massey was a threat to safety or security.

In response to DoubleTree firing the employees, Massey’s attorney, Greg Kafoury, wondered why it wasn’t done sooner.

Source: KGW Photo: Courtesy of KGW