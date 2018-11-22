Double Murder
By Mike Turner
Nov 21, 2018 @ 5:17 PM

Portland Ore – The man accused in the cold-blooded killings of 2 people in apparently random acts of violence under Portland bridges Monday night and early Tuesday faces 4 charges, including 2 counts of aggravated murder.James Javontae Barquet made his first court appearance Wednesday, a day after Portland police arrested him within hours of the deaths of Carol Horner and Brian Hansen. Barquet, with a court-appointed attorney, pleaded not guilty on all counts.

