Dorian Donations

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 31: Workers put plywood over the windows of a store as they prepare it in case Hurricane Dorian hits the area on August 31, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida. Dorian was projected to make landfall along the Florida coast but now projections have it making a sharp turn to the north as it closes in on Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Sometimes, great stories come out of tragic ones.
For instance, the man who walked into a Costco in Florida and left with 100 generators, all of which are heading to the Bahamas. His receipt was just shy of $50,000. Someone snapped a picture of him in the store in Jacksonville, but the man just turned away and said he’d rather stay anonymous. He did confirm that all of it is going to those in need on the hard-hit islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.
This anonymous man later told CNN that “About 100 generators and a truckload of food and chainsaws are all going over by boat TODAY. ”
He says: “It’s important that we help each other out. It’s better than just sitting there,”
https://www.wcvb.com/article/a-man-bought-100-generators-to-help-the-bahamas-they-re-being-delivered-by-boat/28918652