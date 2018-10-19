Don’t Slaughter The Survivors

Oregon – They are survivors and they should stay that way. That’s what a group of animal rights advocates wants to happen with the cows that survived a deadly crash in Eastern Oregon. The people with Farm Sanctuary want the cattle to spend the rest of their days in a sanctuary and not sent to slaughter. A semi truck with cattle crashed killing several cows and the driver of the truck on I-84 earlier this week. Farm Sanctuary is a group that generally objects to the way cows and other farm animals are processed for human consumption.

Read more from Police SEMI TRUCK LOADED WITH CATTLE CRASHES ON I-84 – UNION COUNTY (PHOTO)