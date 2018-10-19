Don’t Slaughter The Survivors

Oregon – They are survivors and they should stay that way. That’s what a group of animal rights advocates wants to happen with the cows that survived a deadly crash in Eastern Oregon. The people with Farm Sanctuary want the cattle to spend the rest of their days in a sanctuary and not sent to slaughter. A semi truck with cattle crashed killing several cows and the driver of the truck on I-84 earlier this week. Farm Sanctuary is a group that generally objects to the way cows and other farm animals are processed for human consumption.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel are on scene of a single vehicle semi truck crash on I-84 near milepost 284 westbound.
A commercial motor vehicle hauling cattle has struck a guardrail and flipped over on Interstate 84 – 2 miles west of North Powder.
The operator sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Several cattle escaped and are loose on the freeway, unfortunately several cattle also died in the crash.