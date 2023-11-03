Don’t Forget To Fall Back Sunday Morning

Daylight saving time is scheduled to end on Sunday, November 5, at 2 a.m. This change will involve setting the clocks back one hour, providing most individuals with an extra hour of sleep. Consequently, earlier sunrises and earlier nightfall, prior to 7 p.m., will be experienced until the practice resumes in March, shifting clocks ahead once again.

Efforts in both the Senate and the House to establish permanent daylight saving time have recurrently surfaced but have not progressed significantly. Consequently, in 2024, Americans will continue to “spring forward” and “fall back.”

The idea of daylight saving time originated during World War I in Germany to conserve energy by extending daylight hours. In the U.S., the Standard Time Act of 1918 was the initial introduction of daylight saving time, aiming to reduce energy costs during the war. This act established the five time zones still in place today.

Regulation of time zones and daylight saving time fell under the Department of Transportation in 1966, with the Uniform Time Act establishing a nationwide standard for daylight saving time from the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. In 2005, former President George Bush extended daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

Arizona and Hawaii don’t observe daylight saving time, as permitted under federal law. The U.S. has previously implemented year-round daylight saving time during World War II and as a “trial run” in 1974 during an energy crisis.

Efforts to make daylight saving time permanent, notably the Sunshine Protection Act, have been championed by various states. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan have repeatedly introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in their respective chambers to establish daylight saving time as the permanent standard time and eliminate the biannual clock changes. Despite passing in the Senate in 2022, the Sunshine Protection Act didn’t proceed in the House. The 2023 versions introduced in both chambers similarly failed to pass.

Congress holds the authority to alter the observance period for daylight saving time. Over 45 states have proposed bills to modify their observance of DST since 2015, as reported by the Congressional Research Service.