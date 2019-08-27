Don’t Be Such a Leech! (Unless You Are)
Lucinda Kay, KXL
What’s tiny, has no legs, has three jaws, and can suck your blood?
It’s not a joke. It’s a brand new leech.
Scientists with the Smithsonian say they discovered the new leech in the swamps of DC. They just published a paper in the journal of parasitology (that’s fun to say). This is the first time in 40 years they’ve ID’ed a new leech on this continent.
The new species has three jaws, three jaws! Each jaw contains 56 to 59 teeth.
It can suck five times its body weight in blood.
…. so…. there ya go. now ya know. I’m predicting a new spa treatment.
Read the full article here.