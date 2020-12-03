      Weather Alert

Donations Helping To Save Enchanted Forest

Dec 2, 2020 @ 9:40pm

The Enchanted Forest family took to social media to give an update on their gofundme drive to help keep the forest alive.

At last check they were at 355,781 dollars.

According to Susan Vaslev from the Facebook post, the money is really helping out.

The funds are also helping them to keep up important ride maintenance and take care of vital winter work. They will also be ramping up other ways to bring in funds including expanding their online store.

 

CLICK HERE FOR THE GOFUNDME PAGE

