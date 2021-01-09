“Donald Trump Is a clear and present danger” Wyden calls for 25th Amendment
In a Saturday morning press conference Oregon Senator Ron Wyden explained why he is calling for the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment.
“My view is Donald Trump is a clear and present danger.” said the Senator.
Wyden went on to explain further, saying that he thinks President Trump is responsible for what happened at the capitol and should be held responsible.
“What happened this week is really the culmination of Donald Trump spending four years fanning the flames of fanaticism.”